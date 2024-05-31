News at a Glance

College student found hanging at her residence dead in Jalpaiguri

JALPAIGURI: A 22-year-old girl was found hanging at her residence at Dhopa Patti area of Ward 5 in Jalpaiguri Municipality. Father of the deceased stated that his daughter was a second-year student at Banarhat College and that he had not noticed anything unusual in her behaviour that morning.

As many as 12 injured as bus hits lorry

Raiganj: As many as 12 passengers were injured when a speeding private bus hit a truck from behind on National Highway 31 at Ramganj, North Dinajpur on Thursday night. The injured are undergoing treatment at Islampur Super Specialty Hospital. The bus was travelling from Siliguri to Purnia in Bihar, police said.

Miscreants loot house in Raiganj

Raiganj: In the absence of inmates, miscreants broke into the house of one Asit Baran Guha at Ashokpally in Raiganj on Friday and decamped with around 200 gram gold ornaments and around Rs 2 lakh cash. Police have started an investigation and checked the CCTV footage of the locality.