News at a Glance

Man dies in road accident

Siliguri: A man died when a truck ran over him in front of his wife and child in Siliguri. The accident took place near Jalpaimore on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Miraj of Bihar. He was waiting for a bus to Fatapukur. While crossing the road, he was hit by a toto and fell on the road when was run over by a speeding truck.

The truck driver fled.

Man killed by elephants

ALIPURDUAR: A person died after being attacked by a herd of wild elephants in the East Madarihat area of Alipurduar district. Ashuram Kharia, a resident of East Madarihat, was attacked by a group of wild elephants when he left his house on Wednesday night, resulting in his death on the spot.

Dumper driver killed in head-on collision with truck

ALIPURDUAR: A dumper driver was killed in a head-on collision between a dumper and a truck on the Asian Highway, Biru Line of Birpara Police Station in Alipurduar district on Thursday. The dumper was en route to Changrabandha with boulders loaded from Bhutan, while the truck was heading towards Assam from the opposite direction. The deceased dumper driver has been identified as Suresh Roy, a resident of Jaigaon. The truck driver is undergoing treatment.