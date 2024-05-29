News at a Glance

Fire breaks out at SMC building

Siliguri: A devastating fire broke out in the office of the Trade license department at the building of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in damage to records. Three fire engines reached the spot and doused the blaze. Upon receiving the news, the mayor, deputy mayor and other corporation employees arrived at the scene. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Miscreants beat up man, rob him

Raiganj: Miscreants intercepted a bike on the road and robbed Rs 1 lakh from one Md Noor at Mahniganj. They beat him severely and fled leaving him unconscious on the road. He is undergoing treatment in Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital.

Fake lottery ticket sellers held

Raiganj: Police and enforcement officials in a joint raid on Tuesday arrested two fake lottery ticket sellers namely Mofij Ali and Balai Dey from Mahipur in Hemtabad and Kaliyaganj town respectively. They were produced in court on Wednesday.

Two youths held with brown sugar

Malda: Acting on a tip off, the police arrested two youths from Kurir Bagan under Kaliachak Police Station on Tuesday night with 301 gm of suspected brown sugar. The accused were carrying the contraband in a car to take it to Dalkhola. The arrested are Asim Sheikh (26 years) and Shamim Akhtar ( 20 years) both from Beltala. The accused were produced in the court on Wednesday.