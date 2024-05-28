News at a Glance

Police seize ATM cards, documents in raid

Siliguri: Based on a tip off, the Phansidewa police conducted raids in three houses in the Chathat area under Phansidewa Block and recovered hundreds of ATM cards, bank account documents and Aadhaar card numbers on Tuesday. A man named Anil Gope (30 ) was arrested from the spot. Abhishek Roy, Assistant Superintendent of Darjeeling District Police, said: “There are more people involved in the incident. They used to transfer money from people’s accounts, especially those living in rural areas to another account using their Aadhaar card numbers, bank passbooks, ATM cards and other documents. A detailed investigation has begun.”

Siliguri: 11 arrested for running gambling racket

Siliguri: Cops from Bhaktinagar Police Station arrested 11 persons for running a gambling racket in a house in Shastri Nagar, Ward 41 of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Monday night. The arrested have been identified as Ganesh Singh, Kailash Gurung, Ramesh Sharma, Ajay Subba, Amar Limbu, Jitendra Singh, Himal Mahato, Manoj Gupta, Tika Dhamal and Rahul Mishra. Prakash Singh was the owner of the house. About Rs 42,000 cash and several objectionable items were recovered from there.

Man drowns in canal

Siliguri: A man died while taking a bath in the Gajoldoba Canal in Fulbari on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Sarkar (35), a resident of the East Dhantala area in Fulbari.

Woman dies after coming into contact with electric wire

BALURGHAT: A woman lost her life after coming into contact with a fallen electric wire. The incident occurred at Dwipkhanda of Tapan. The deceased, identified as Sur Jahan Bibi (45), was pronounced dead upon being taken to the Balurghat District Hospital on Monday night.

Six arrested with spurious liquor

Raiganj: Following a raid in a house at Sushilapur in Dalkhola, North Dinajpur district, excise officials arrested six persons and recovered 1,200 litre of spurious foreign liquor. An investigation is on.