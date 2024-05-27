News at a Glance

Youth beaten to death in Jalpaiguri; 5 arrested

JALPAIGURI: A youth was allegedly beaten to death at Kurti Tea Garden in Nagrakata Block of Jalpaiguri. The deceased youth has been identified as Kishan Kumhar (24 years). A written complaint was filed by the deceased youth’s family against Krishna Goala, Gaurav Goala, Mukesh Goala, Karam Goala, Atit Chhetri and Sundarjit Tirki on Monday. According to police sources, 5 out of the 6 accused have been arrested.

One dead and 9 injured in accident on NH10

Darjeeling: In an accident on National Highway 10 to Sikkim, one Subash Pradhan (38), resident of Tarapu, West Sikkim died while 9 others were injured. Srihari Pandey, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong stated that at around 10:45 am on Monday, a head-on collision took place between a passenger vehicle and a truck at Tarkhola on National Highway-10. “One passenger died in the accident and the other 9 are undergoing treatment at Rongpu Hospital in Sikkim,” added the SP.

Youth found hanging in Siliguri

Siliguri: Body of a 25-year old youth Mukesh Roy was found hanging from the ceiling inside his room in Karanganj area in Phansidewa, on Monday morning. Phansidewa Police sent the body for post-mortem at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH).

Lightning damages house in Jalpaiguri

Siliguri: In Gajoldoba No. 7 area, Jalpaiguri, one Shivani Mandal’s house was damaged owing to a lightning strike in a bamboo grove adjacent to her house on Sunday night. The ensuing fire resulted in a cylinder blast, collapsing walls and injuring occupants. Ashit Mandal was critically injured and rushed to Mal Superspeciality Hospital. Firefighters and police from Mal station arrived. Extensive damage has been reported, including loss of property including a bike and injuries to livestock.