News at a Glance

Mirik: Three Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leaders resign

Darjeeling: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) General Secretary of Mirik subdivision Purna Singh Rai; GJM spokesperson, Mirik, Arpan Rai and 24 number constituency GJM General Secretary Ram Chandra Rai have tendered resignation from respective posts and primary membership of the party.

Excise dept seizes fake liquor worth about Rs 5.2 crore

JALPAIGURI : The Excise department raided the Changmari area of Ramsai Gram Panchayat in Jalpaiguri in the wee hours of Saturday and recovered spurious domestic and foreign liquor along with liquor-making equipment worth around Rs 5.2 crore. The raid resulted in the seizure of 4,000 liters of spirit, counterfeit labels, 600 cartons of fake foreign liquor, 10,000 counterfeit caps from various liquor brands, 10,000 to 15,000 counterfeit labels, 20 liters of caramel and 1,200 empty bottles. This seizure marks one of the largest recoveries in recent times.