News at a Glance

Siliguri: 63-year-old man arrested for molesting woman

Siliguri: A 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a young woman. The accused has been identified as MD Taslim, a resident of Swami Nagar Colony under Ward 7 of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). On May 20, a dispute among local children over collecting water from a community tap, escalated into a fight where the accused allegedly molested a young woman and tore her clothes. After a complaint was lodged against him, the accused was absconding. Finally, he was arrested on Thursday night and produced at Siliguri Court on Friday.

Man held with Rs 4 crore worth brown sugar in Malda

Malda: Acting on a tip off, the police arrested one Samad Hossain (26) from Sahabajpur near Mojompur Bridge under Kaliachak Police Station with almost 2 kg of suspected brown sugar worth about Rs 4 crore on Friday. The arrested man originally hails from English Bazar but was residing at Naxalbari in Darjeeling district. He named two others. Accordingly Krishna Barman (18) of Shitalkuchi,Cooch Behar and Jagadish Mandal (40) of Kaliachak were also arrested. A manhunt is on for another involved.