News at a Glance

Man dies in road accident

SILIGURI: A man died after being hit by a container truck in Hatighisha area in Naxalbari. The deceased has been identified as Khushiram Gurung, a resident of Mangal Singh area. A container truck struck him from behind while he went for a morning walk, killing him on the spot. The truck driver fled from the scene.

BSF shoots smuggler

COOCH BEHAR: A smuggler was killed in firing by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Jamalzadah Dwarkamai Piratoli area of Mekhliganj border. According to police and BSF sources, a group of miscreants gathered at the border and approached the barbed wire fence on Wednesday with the intention of smuggling cattle into Bangladesh.