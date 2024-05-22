News at a Glance

Jaldapara National Park team arrests 2 with leopard hide

ALIPURDUAR: Acting on information from a reliable source, a team from Jaldapara National Park intercepted and successfully apprehended two suspects in possession of a full leopard hide along with an SUV vehicle. The arrested individuals were identified as Dipankar Mondal (30) and Tapash Barman (28), both residents of Cooch Behar district. According to the Forest department, the accused will be presented in court on Thursday and taken into custody.

Elephant carcass recovered

Jalpaiguri: An elephant carcass was spotted inside the Binnaguri Army Cantonment under Banarhat Police Station on Wednesday. Foresters from the Binnaguri Wildlife Squad recovered the carcass of the full grown male elephant. Exact cause of death can only be ascertained after post-mortem, stated officials.

Bison rescued by Forest dept

COOCH BEHAR: On Wednesday, a bison entered the Howrahat area of Panishala village Panchayat in Cooch Behar Block-I. Upon receiving the news, forest personnel from Cooch Behar-2 Range swiftly arrived at the scene. The bison was successfully rescued by the Forest department. Divas Chhetri, Range Officer of Cooch Behar-2 Range, stated that the bison was tranquilised and safely rescued. It will be released back into the wild in the jungle of Patla Khawa.

Two held with foreign gold biscuits worth over Rs 2 crore

Siliguri: Two men were arrested with gold worth over Rs 2 crore. The accused have been identified as Abdul Haque and Vicky Haque, both residents of Cooch Behar. On Tuesday night, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested them from the Uttarbanga Express train and recovered 28 pieces of gold biscuits weighing 3,290 grams. Both the accused were produced at Siliguri Court on Wednesday.

Theft at cop’s house in Goalpokhar

Raiganj: Robbers broke into the house of Sisir Hajra, a policeman at Nandajhar, North Dinajpur. They decamped with gold ornaments and around Rs 1 lakh cash. The policeman is posted in Cooch Behar.