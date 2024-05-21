News at a Glance

Newborn dies due to ‘medical negligence’ in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: An allegation of newborn baby girl’s death due to medical negligence was lodged against Balurghat Super Specialty Hospital. Since Tuesday morning, the family members of the deceased staged protests at the hospital premises. Balurghat Police responded to the protest after being informed and the family formally filed a complaint with the hospital superintendent. Hospital authorities have assured an investigation into the matter. Police engaged with the protesters and the situation was eventually brought under control with their intervention.

Woman’s body recovered

Siliguri: The body of a woman was recovered near the Chamta Railway line at Matigara in Siliguri. The deceased was identified as Kavita, a vagabond. There were injuries on her head and her legs were broken. Police assumed that she might have gotten hit by a train. An investigation is underway.

Woman held with six gold bars

BALURGHAT: At the Hili border, the BSF intercepted a smuggling attempt involving one Khateja Khatun on Monday evening. During a search, the BSF personnel from the 61 Battalion found six gold bars concealed in her body. The gold bars are valued at Rs 51,21,828 approximately.

Police seize firearms following arrests in robbery plot

COOCH BEHAR: After interrogating the detainees in police custody, authorities recovered one additional country-made pistol and a round of ammunition. On May 17, Sahibganj Police Station apprehended four individuals gathered in the Chowdhuryhat area for a robbery. Among the items seized were one firearm with two rounds of ammunition, as well as one iron rod and one chopper. Following their arrest, the court remanded the suspects to police custody on the same day.