News at a Glance

Two held with fake currency notes

Malda: Acting on a tip off, a team of Special Task Force (STF) of Bengal Police recovered suspected Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs 98,500 of Rs 500 denominations. Two youths from Sardaha More of Sahabajpur Gram Panchayat under the Kaliachak Police Station were arrested on Sunday. The arrested have been identified as Manik Shaikh (22) of Charianatapur and Injamul Hoque of Mahabbatpur under the same police station. The youths were engaged in clandestine dealing of FICN. The duo with seized items was handed over to Kaliachak Police Station. The arrested were produced in the court.

Food poisoning: One dies, four undergoing treatment in Siliguri

Siliguri: One man died and four members of the same family are undergoing treatment due to food poisoning. The deceased was identified as Manoj Karmakar (51). He was a toto driver and was staying in a rented house in Ward 34 with his wife, two sons and a daughter. According to locals, on Saturday, after lunch all of them started vomiting. Later, except Manoj, the rest of the family members took medicine. On Sunday, all of them were admitted at Siliguri District hospital. Manoj died on Monday and his elder son was shifted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated. The rest are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Councillor Biman Tapadar went to the hospital on Monday.