News at a Glance

Minor girl and youth found hanging

Raiganj: Police recovered decomposed bodies of a minor girl and a youth who were found hanging in a room. Reportedly, the girl was a resident of Kanki. She was staying with her relatives. However, since her relatives were out of station, she was residing alone in the house. “The deceased youth is yet to be identified,” said Biswasroy Sarkar, IC Raiganj Police Station.

Youth found hanging from tree

Siliguri: The body of a youth was found hanging from a tree in the Mohammad Box area under Phansidewa Block. The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Gamen Singha, a local resident. Locals spotted his body on Saturday night. .

Elephant caretaker falls, injured in Jaldapara National Park

ALIPURDUAR: Neerad Roy, a Patawala (caretaker of an elephant), fell from the back of a Kunki elephant and sustained serious injuries. The incident took place on Sunday at the Hasimara Beat of Jaldapara National Park. At the time, Neerad Roy was collecting grass in the forest with Digambar, the Kunki elephant. The injured Patawala is currently admitted to Alipurduar District Hospital.According to hospital sources, he is out of danger. Parveen Kaswan, DFO of Jaldapara Forest Division, said: “It was a mere accident.”