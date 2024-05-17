News at a Glance

Vegetable vendor found dead in Islampur

Raiganj: A vegetable vendor Suvo Biswas (26) was found hanging in the room of his rented house at Thana Colony in Islampur of North Dinajpur district on Friday morning. He was a resident of Nandajhar in Goalpokhar Block of the district. The police have recovered the body and launched an investigation.

Police raid near New Alipurduar Railway Stn, arrest 3 with drugs

ALIPURDUAR: Acting on a tip-off, the Alipurduar Police apprehended two men and one woman who were allegedly transporting drugs and narcotic tablets from Nagaland. Authorities recovered approximately 10,000 narcotic tablets and 170 grams of drugs from them. SDPO,

Alipurduar, Srinivas M P stated that interrogation is underway to ascertain the intended destination of the drugs and tablets, as well as their source of origin.