News at a Glance

About 3 held on assault charges in Raiganj

Raiganj: Police arrested Janey Alam, Shah Alam and Apu Barman from Sariabad of Bhatol in North Dinajpur on Wednesday night on charges of assaulting Gour Soren, BL&LRO of Karandighi and three others of his office while preventing illegal sand quarrying at Jhapara-Tuli in Karandighi on Wednesday. The arrested persons were produced at an Islampur Court on Thursday, police said.

Balurghat: Gold biscuits seized, one held

BALURGHAT: The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended one Jiten Mandal, 21 years, for allegedly smuggling nine gold biscuits worth Rs 76 lakh from Bangladesh to India on Wednesday evening. The BSF jawans stationed in Raiganj, intercepted Mandal at Haripukur border in Hili, South Dinajpur district.