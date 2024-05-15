News at a Glance

Police seize firearms in Dinhata, one held

COOCH BEHAR: Manik Roy, a resident of Dinhata Bara Boalmari area, was apprehended on Tuesday night based on a tip-off. Upon his arrest, the police recovered one 7.65 mm pistol, two live 7.65 cartridges, one magazine, and five pieces of 8 mm live cartridges from him. Dyutiman Bhattacharya, the Superintendent of Police for Cooch Behar District, confirmed the arrest, stating, “Dinhata Police has apprehended an individual in possession of firearms. He is implicated in multiple cases, and investigations are ongoing to determine if others are involved.”

Bani Tea Garden reopens after six months

JALPAIGURI: After a six-month closure, the Bani Tea Garden in Gadheaganj of Rajganj, resumed operations on Wednesday. The re-opening event was witnessed by labor leaders, workers, and tea estate owners, marking a significant moment of relief for the workers. The estate had been shut down six months prior due to a disagreement between management and workers over the puja bonus, resulting in several workers becoming unemployed. However, the matter came close to resolution after a tripartite meeting held at the Jalpaiguri Labor Department.