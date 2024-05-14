News at a Glance

Malda: 2 drown in Bhagirathi River

Malda: Two students from Ramnagar area under Kaliachak Police Station drowned while bathing in Bhagirathi River in Mahadipur under English Bazar

Police Station on Monday afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Debashis and Nabakumar Mandal, both aged 19 years. Nabakumar was a second year student of Kaliachak College whereas Debashis had passed the HS examination this year from Akandaberia High School. Following the incident, a team from the NDRF, with the help of a speed boat, recovered the bodies. The civil administration visited the bereaved families and is preparing a detailed report of the incident to send to Nabanna.

Class V student drowns in pond

Siliguri: A Class V student drowned in a pond while taking a bath in Naxalbari. The deceased has been identified as Sayan Paul, a resident of Madhya Katiyajyot area in Naxalbari. On Tuesday morning, Sayan and his friends went to a pond adjacent to Naxalbari Ashram. Suddenly, he drowned in the pond. Immediately, locals jumped into the pond and rescued him. When he was rushed to hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Housewife injured in attack

Raiganj: Rakiya Khatun (25), a housewife, was injured when her husband and his relatives allegedly attacked her in the house at Basatgaon in Chopra in North Dinajpur on Monday. She received a serious head injury and is undergoing treatment at Dalua Hospital. The housewife lodged a complaint with the police against her husband Tausik Raja, father-in-law Abul Hossain and three relatives, police said.