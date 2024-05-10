News at a Glance

Fire breaks out in cattle farm

Siliguri: A fire broke out in a cattle farm in Naxalbari market on Friday afternoon. One fire engine reached the spot and doused the blaze. No casualties were reported. Arun Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, visited the area.

One dead, another injured in bike accident in Raiganj

Raiganj: One Tarsen Singh (50) died and another Rabikant Singh (35) was injured when the motorcycle on which they were travelling had a head-on collision with a speeding lorry near MilanMore on National Highway 34 in Itahar in North Dinajpur district on Friday. Both of them were residents of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Woman’s body recovered from maize field in Raiganj

Raiganj: Police recovered a body of an unidentified woman from a maize field at Bilatbari in North Dinajpur on Friday. Primary investigation revealed that she was killed elsewhere and body was dumped in the maize field. Investigation is on, police said.