News at a Glance

Female leopard found dead on NH in Alipurduar

ALIPURDUAR: The carcass of a fully-grown female leopard was spotted at around 1 am on Wednesday near the government mill at Madarihat in Alipurduar on the 31/C National Highway (NH). Following an investigation, the Forest department primarily concluded that it could be a hit and run case as the incident occurred near the Khairbari forest of Jaldapara National Park. The leopard was likely attempting to cross the road when it was struck by a speeding vehicle.

Dumped newborn rescued

Siliguri: A newborn girl child was rescued from a bush at Satyen Bose Road in the Shiv Mandir area near Siliguri. On Thursday afternoon, locals found the child wrapped in plastic. Owing to excessive heat, ants covered her feet. On receiving the news, Matigara Police rushed to the spot and sent the girl to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. The baby is undergoing treatment at the NBMCH at present. Police have started an investigation.