News at a Glance

Agitating teacher dies of brain stroke in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: A man named Imran Hossain, aged 34, died due to a brain stroke. Imran, who was a candidate for a teaching position at SLST, actively participated in the job seekers’ agitation in Kolkata. He returned to Gangarampur and suffered a brain stroke on Sunday afternoon. He died at the Gangarampur Hospital on the same day.

One arrested with drugs, Bhutanese citizenship documents seized

ALIPURDUAR: Based on a tip off, Jaigaon Police arrested an individual on drug-related charges. According to Jaigaon Police sources, a house situated on Triveni Toll Road No. 2 under Jaigaon Police Station was raided on Sunday night, leading to the seizure of a significant quantity of banned cough syrup and tablets. The arrested individual has been identified as Narbu and Bhutanese citizenship documents were also found in his possession. The police have filed a case under the NDPS Act against the accused and have commenced an investigation. Additionally, the police have initiated an inquiry into the recovery of foreign documents.

Woman gives birth to five babies in Islampur

Raiganj: One Tahera Begum, a resident of Thakurganj in Bihar gave birth to five females at a time at a private nursing home in Islampur of North Dinajpur district on Sunday. Arsana Bibi, doctor of the nursing home, informed that all the babies and the mother are in good health.

Five held in IPL betting racket

Siliguri: The Special Operation Group (SOG) and police of Matigara Police Station conducted a joint operation in Bhangapool area in Siliguri and bursted a betting racket involving the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. Five youths were arrested for running the online betting racket in a rented house in the area. Police have recovered 7 mobile phones, 5 ATM cards and Rs 11,600 in cash from the spot. All the accused were forwarded to the Siliguri Court on Monday.