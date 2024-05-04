News at a Glance

Jalpaiguri: Elephant attack claims a life

JALPAIGURI: A person was fatally attacked by an elephant in the Mahabari Basti area adjacent to Chalsa in the Meteli Block of Jalpaiguri on Thursday night. The incident occurred when a wild elephant emerged from the nearby Panjhora Forest and ventured into the Mahabari Basti area, ultimately targeting victim Mangri Oraon’s (50) house. Despite his attempts to flee, the elephant caught and fatally crushed him on the spot. Upon receiving the news, cops from Meteli Police Station and forest personnel from the Khunia Squad arrived and recovered the victim’s body.

Youth found hanging from terrace

Siliguri: A youth was found hanging from the terrace of a residence in Shaktigarh area under Ward 31 of Siliguri Municipal Corporation on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Mithun Roy (19), from Haldibari. He was working in a bar and living at the apartment on rent with his fellow employees. His colleagues said that he was suffering from depression and the night before his body was found, he was arguing with someone on a phone call. A probe has begun.

About four held with drugs

Siliguri: Three people were arrested with 205 grams of morphine on the Indo-Nepal border at Panitanki area on Thursday night by the SSB. Later the SSB jawans handed them over to Kharibari Police. They were produced at Siliguri Court on Friday. In another incident, a youth was arrested with 17 grams of brown sugar from Matigara on Friday.