News at a Glance

Youth jumps from Bally Bridge

Kolkata: A youth drowned and feared dead after he jumped in the Hooghly River from Bally Bridge on Wednesday. Police and Disaster Management Group personnel started a search operation but the youth remained untraced. According to sources, morning walkers saw a youth park his motorcycle on the pavement and sitting on the two-wheeler. Suddenly, he jumped into the river. While checking the details, cops reportedly found that the motorcycle belonged to a youth identified as Ratan Jaiswal. Initially cops thought that Ratan had jumped but after contacting his family, police came to know that the youth who jumped into the river was a friend of Ratan. The missing youth identified as Ajit Shaw is a resident of the Amherst Street area and had borrowed the motorcycle from Ratan.

Attack on ED officials: CBI summons 16 people

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned 16 persons for questioning in connection with the probe of the case lodged regarding the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers that took place on January 5. ED officials on January 5 went to conduct a raid at the house of Shahjahan Sheikh when a violent mob attacked them.

Dankuni: Fire breaks out at warehouse

Kolkata: A fire broke out at a warehouse of medicines at Dankuni on Wednesday. Medicines worth crores of rupees were gutted. According to sources, local residents spotted smoke and alerted the labourers working inside the warehouse. Meanwhile, 10 fire tenders were pressed into action. Due to the presence of inflammable objects, the fire took a devastating shape. However, no injury was reported. It is suspected that the fire had broken out due to a short circuit.