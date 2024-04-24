News at a Glance

Class XII student commits suicide

BALURGHAT: A class XII student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house on Wednesday in South Dinajpur’s Buniadpur. He studied at a local private English Medium School. A suicide note was recovered from the spot. Later, cops from Banshihari Police Station were informed and the body was sent for autopsy to Balurghat Hospital.

Bomb scare at Alipurduar Dist Hosp

ALIPURDUAR: On Wednesday, a bomb scare unfolded in front of Nursing Training Institute at Alipurduar District Hospital. Bystanders noticed what appeared to be a crude bomb near the water tank. Anirban Bhattacharya, officer-in-charge of Alipurduar Police Station, stated that according to the bomb disposal squad, it was a ball of string.