News at a Glance

About 4 Held for attempted robbery

Siliguri: Police from Bhaktinagar Police Station arrested four youths on Wednesday for allegedly attempting robbery in the Iskcon Mandir area of Siliguri. The arrested were identified as Montu Sarkar, Tantu Raha, Sambhu Roy, Bishu Burman. They were produced at Jalpaiguri Court on Thursday.

Malda: Two die in road mishap

Malda: Two school students died on the spot and another was injured in an accident at Kestongar area of Niamatpur under English Bazar Police Station on Thursday. The injured student is undergoing treatment at Malda Medical College and Hospital. The students were on the way to their aunt’s house on the occasion of Eid on a motorbike. On the way, they were allegedly hit by a Bolero vehicle from the opposite direction.

About 3 held with foreign gold worth Nearly Rs 2 crore in Siliguri

Siliguri: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested three men with foreign gold worth Rs 1 crore and 90 lakh. Along with gold, cash worth about Rs 82 lakh was seized. All the accused were remanded to 14 days in jail custody.