News at a Glance

Offline classes commence at

Darjeeling Hill University

Darjeeling: Offline classes commenced at the Darjeeling Hill University from Tuesday. “At present the classes are being held at ITI Mungpoo. There are 82 students in the 6 disciplines that the University is offering at present. Many of the students are from Kolkata and Alipurduar,” stated Sujata Rani Rai, Registrar, Darjeeling Hill University.

Siliguri: Fire breaks out at building, none injured

Siliguri: A fire broke out in a multi-storied commercial building in Jhankar More on Tuesday afternoon. One fire engine reached the spot and doused the blaze. According to the fire officials, the fire was from a short circuit in the electric metre box of the building. No casualties were reported.