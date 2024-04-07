News at a Glance

One dead in road mishap

Siliguri: A youth died and three were injured in an accident at the Buraganj area under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. The deceased has been identified as Raju Panika, a resident of Bihar. Three injured are Rajiv Murmu, Shanta Murmu and Dulal Murmu, all residents of Rangali in Kharibari. Late on Saturday night, the four were returning home on one motorbike when they suddenly lost control and hit a pillar of an under-construction bridge. The injured are undergoing treatment at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Civic volunteer murdered

Malda: Owing to family dispute over a piece of land, Ruhul Amin (33) of Samsi, a civic volunteer of Ratua Police Station, was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon and killed by his paternal uncle and two cousins during a scuffle. The accused Abdul Rahaman and his two sons have been absconding since the incident.

One held with brown sugar

Siliguri: Police of Matigara Police Station arrested a youth with 469 grams of brown sugar from Phansidewa More area under Matigara Police Station on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Mithun Mahato (35). Police said he brought the brown sugar from Malda to sell it in Siliguri. The market value of the seized drug is Rs 10 lakh.