News at a Glance

Housewife’s corpse recovered

Raiganj: The corpse of housewife Sonali Hembram (27) was recovered from the house of her husband at Bamoil village in North Dinajpur on Friday. The relatives of the deceased lodged a complaint against her husband Bablu Soren and other family members alleging that she was killed in the house. Soren has been detained and investigation is on, stated a police source.

Two arrested with pistols

Siliguri: Two youths were arrested with country-made pistols and ammunition from two different places in Siliguri. Matigara Police arrested a youth named Prasanna Bagchi (25) along with one country-made pistol and two rounds of ammunition on Thursday. Meanwhile, Bagdogra Police arrested Sanjit Mahato (22) with a country-made pistol, one round of ammunition. Both were produced at Siliguri Court on Friday.

Siliguri: 2 held for beating teacher

Siliguri: Siliguri Police have arrested two people in the case of beating up a teacher in Ward 36 in Siliguri. The accused have been identified as Abhijit Singha (Deba) and his brother Mrinal Singha, both residents of the area. On Wednesday night, a teacher named Abhijit Sarkar, was allegedly beaten up by a group of people for protesting against playing DJ loudly late at night. On Thursday, the teacher lodged a complaint after which the duo was arrested. Both of them were produced at Jalpaiguri Court on Friday.