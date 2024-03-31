News at a Glance

Six injured in road mishap

RAIGANJ: Six persons, including three policemen of Assam state, were injured after a police car overturned on National Highway 31 at Telivita under Islampur Police Station area of North Dinajpur district at night on Saturday. Policemen of Assam were returning after rescuing a girl from some place in Jharkhand.

Couple dies in attack by brother

RAIGANJ: Elder brother Dinabandhu Poddar (45) and his wife Kajali Poddar (35) died after allegedly being attacked by the younger brother with an iron rod at Khetrabari of North Dinajpur district on Saturday. The younger brother, Jagabandhu Poddar, was arrested, the police informed.

Alipurduar Police seize about Rs 10 lakh cash ahead of LS polls

ALIPURDUAR: Special forces of the Alipurduar District Police recovered about Rs 10 lakh in cash ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. During a search at the Pakriguri Naka Point of the Barobisha Police Outpost on the Assam-Bangladesh border on Sunday, about Rs 10 lakh was found in a bag aboard a passenger bus travelling from Assam to Siliguri.