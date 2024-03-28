News at a Glance

Three held with cannabis

Siliguri: Police of New Jalpaiguri Police Station (NJP) and Special Operation Group (SOG) arrested three men with 62 kg of cannabis from Porajhar area near Siliguri on Wednesday night. The accused have been identified as Bapi Singh, MD Akhtar, Amit Valmiki. Bapi is a resident of Islampur and the others are from Siliguri. They brought the cannabis from Cooch Behar to smuggle the consignment to Bihar.

Siliguri: 20-year-old found hanging from tree

Siliguri: The corpse of a 20-year-old youth was found hanging from a tree in an abandoned area in Rajiv Para in Fulbari on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Debashish Roy, a local resident. According to family sources, he was missing since Tuesday. NJP police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Siliguri: Class 9 student

commits suicide

Siliguri: A 15-year-old student of Class 9 allegedly committed suicide after he became unsuccessful in examination. He was found hanging inside his room on Thursday at Bhujiyapani area in Bagdogra. Police have started an investigation.

Cooch Behar: NBSTC seizes cannabis from bus

COOCH BEHAR: North Bengal State Transport Corporation officials seized 16 packets of cannabis weighing approximately 20 to 25 kg from a bus at the Old Bus Stand. The bus, traveling from Cooch Behar to Kolkata, was set to return to Kolkata by 12:30 noon on Thursday. Prashant Saha, in-charge of the Cooch Behar terminus, stated: “We are investigating to determine the source. After receiving a tip-off, NBSTC officials conducted a search, leading to the recovery of the illicit substance.” The authorities reported the incident to Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station, who arrived to confiscate the bags.