News at a Glance

Two bodies recovered in Siliguri

Siliguri: Two corpses were recovered from two different areas of Siliguri on Wednesday. The corpse of a housewife was found inside her home in Jyotinagar area of Bagdogra. The deceased has been identified as Nisha Shah (34). Following a divorce, she was suffering from mental depression. In another incident, 65-year-old Anita Barman was found in Amar Pally area under Matigara Police Station. Her body was found lying in the backyard of her house. She was staying alone.

Bangladesh and Nepal nationals nabbed for entering India illegally

Siliguri: A Bangladeshi and a Nepali national were arrested by the SSB for entering India illegally, without any travel documents, through the Indo-Nepal border in Kharibari on Tuesday. The two arrested have been identified as Alamgir Hossain (34), resident of Bangladesh and Anup Tamang (32), resident of Kakarvita, Nepal. Tamang was trying to cross the border from Nepal to India along with the Bangladeshi national. At that time, two of them were caught by the jawans of the 41st Battalion of SSB. On questioning, Alamgir Hossain admitted that he is a resident of Bangladesh. He was helping the Bangladeshi citizen enter India without valid travel documents.

Youth commits suicide in ‘inebriated state’ in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: A young man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree near his house while in an intoxicated state. The incident took place on Tuesday at around 10 pm in Gangarampur’s Sukdebpur area. The deceased was identified as Pulak Sarkar (20). He was a labourer by profession.