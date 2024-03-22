News at a Glance

4 dacoits arrested with firearms

Raiganj: Police arrested four robbers with firearms and one round of ammunition in front of a dhaba at Nayahat in Panjipara under Goalpokhar Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district on Thursday night. They are all residents of Bihar. They were produced in the court on Friday, police said.

Left Front candidate files nomination in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Left Front candidate Nitish Chandra Roy filed nomination in Cooch Behar on Friday at the District Magistrate Office. Cooch Behar will go to polls on April 19. The candidate is from Forward Bloc.