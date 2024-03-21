News at a Glance

Two dead, four injured in road mishap

Raiganj: Ratanlal Sarkar (70) and Ratna Sarkar (57), residents of Jalpaiguri, died and four others were injured when a speeding car collided on a roadside guard wall on National Highway 31 at Telivita on Wednesday. Six persons of a family were travelling by car to Jalpaiguri when the accident happened.

Robbers assault 60-yr-old woman, rob her house in Fulbari

Siliguri: A group of robbers assaulted a woman and robbed her house. The incident occurred in Rajiv Nagar area in Fulbari-II Gram Panchayat. According to the sources, on Wednesday night, 60-year-old Evarani Mandal and her husband Mani Mohan Mandal, were sleeping. The miscreants scaled up to the second floor, broke the door, entered inside and allegedly beat up the woman and looted gold jewellery and cash. The robbers also attempted theft in four other houses in the area.

Youth held with firearms

Siliguri: The plainclothes police of Bagdogra Police Station arrested a youth with a country-made pistol and one round of ammunition at Goshaipur area on Wednesday night. The accused brought the arm from Bihar to sell it to Siliguri. He was produced at the Siliguri Court on Thursday.

Bhumiputra United Party to contest from Raiganj seat

Raiganj: In protest against deprivation, a section of people of North Bengal formed Bhumiputra united Party and have decided to contest in nine seats of North Bengal and Murshidabad. Ramesh Chandra Sinha of Karandighi will contest from Raiganj Parliamentary seat, said Md Yashuddin, president of BUP.