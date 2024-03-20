News at a Glance

Three dead as pick-up van overturns

ALIPURDUAR: Three individuals lost their lives in an accident when a pick-up van overturned, with eight others sustaining serious injuries. The incident occurred at 9 pm on Tuesday in the Hola Para area of Madarihat Birpara Block. According to locals, the van lost control and overturned while returning from Totopara. Locals rushed to the scene to rescue the injured, transporting them to the Madarihat Primary Health Centre. Despite efforts, three individuals succumbed to their injuries at the health centre.

Corpse of minor recovered in Siliguri

Siliguri: The corpse of a 16-year-old was found hanging inside her house in the Yugivita area of Fulbari. The deceased has been identified as Muskan Parveen, a student of Class 9. The incident happened on Tuesday night. The mother of the deceased saw her hanging inside her room. The NJP Police sent the body for post-mortem at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Siliguri: Driver dies in road accident

Siliguri: A driver died in a head-on collision between two dumpers while the driver of the other dumper was critically injured. The accident took place on Wednesday on Fulbari-Gajoldoba Canal Road. According to local sources, a 6-wheeler dumper was coming towards Ambari from Gajoldoba which collided head-on with another dumper coming from the opposite direction.