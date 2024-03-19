News at a Glance

Two killed in elephant attacks in separate incidents

Siliguri/Jalpaiguri: A man died after being attacked by an elephant in the Central Basti area of Bagdogra in the Darjeeling district on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Sujit Lakra (43). On Tuesday morning, he was heading towards Merry View Tea Garden. Suddenly, an elephant came in front of him and though he tried to escape, he failed and was trampled to death. In a separate incident, a 50-year-old man, Shivdayal Oraon, lost his life after being attacked by an elephant at Dauatuli in the South Dhupjhora area of Meteli Block on Monday night. Upon receiving the news, forest personnel from the Khunia Squad and the cops from Meteli Police Station arrived at the spot. Sources from the Khunia Squad indicated that the family of the deceased would receive compensation in accordance with government regulations.

Car set ablaze in Mathabhanga, arson suspected

COOCH BEHAR: Miscreants allegedly set fire to a car in the Kurshamari area of Mathabhanga I Block on Monday night. The car owner noticed the blaze around midnight and found the vehicle engulfed in flames. A petrol bottle was found in the vicinity sparking doubts of arson.