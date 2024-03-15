News at a Glance

One held for stealing ATM batteries

Siliguri: The police of the Siliguri police station arrested a man for attempting to steal batteries from two ATMs in a row. The incident happened at Subhashpally area in ward number 17 in Siliguri.

The accused has been identified as Subir Sarkar, a resident of North Bharat Nagar. On Thursday late at night, the man first stole batteries from an ATM and tried to steal batteries from the second ATM. A patrolling police van noticed him and arrested him after catching him red-handed. The accused was produced at Siliguri Court on Friday.

TMC gains support of 200 tribal organisations

ALIPURDUAR: On Friday, 200 members of tribal organizations rallied behind Prakash Chik Baraik, the Trinamool candidate for the Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency, and joined the TMC. Baraik and other party leaders welcomed them at the Trinamool district election office in Alipurduar by presenting them with party flags. According to the newly joined members, they made this decision after observing the efforts of the Trinamool and the Chief Minister in serving the common people, specially the tribals.