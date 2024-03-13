News at a Glance

One dies after being hit by train

Siliguri: A man died after being hit by a train in Singijhora Tea Garden area in Bagdogra on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Sunil Onrao (35). According to locals, the man was trying to cross the Railway line. Naxalbari police sent the body for post-mortem.

Man arrested with numerous number plates in Siliguri

Siliguri: The cops of Bhaktinagar Police Station arrested a man with numerous number plates of four-wheeler vehicles. The accused has been identified as Suresh Singh, a resident of Siliguri. According to police sources, based on secret information, police raided the consultancy near Vidyasagar Club near ITI More on Tuesday and found 106 number plates of taxis and private cars there. The accused could not show any valid documents. He was produced at Jalpaiguri Court on Wednesday. Police and RTO have jointly started a probe.