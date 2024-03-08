News at a Glance

Woman’s body found from pond

Kolkata: A woman’s body was found floating in a pond on Friday at Shakuntala Park in Parnasree area. According to sources, around 7 am, residents of Shyam Sunder Pally spotted a woman’s body floating near the local primary school. Cops from Parnasree Police Station recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. Local people reportedly claimed that a piece of cloth was seen entangled with her face. In the evening, police were able to establish the woman’s identity as Baby Gupta (40) of Watgunge who had shifted to the Shakuntala Park area recently. Cops came to know that Gupta’s daughter was physically-challenged and she was grossly depressed over the issue. It is suspected that the woman committed suicide due to this. An unnatural death case has been registered.

Women prisoners getting pregnant: HC seeks report from state

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has asked for a report from the state government in the case of women inmates becoming pregnant in the correctional homes across the state. A Division Bench of Justice Jayamalya Bagchi and Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta on Friday directed that the state will have to submit a report by April 5 on the overcrowding and security of correctional homes. The court also directed the State Legal Aid Service (SLAS) to submit a report on the matter within the same period.