News at a Glance

Siliguri: 60-year-old man arrested for raping minor

Siliguri: A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old minor girl in Siliguri. The accused has been identified as Dharanikanth Roy. According to the family sources, after the death of the minor’s grandfather, the accused developed a relationship with the child’s grandmother and was since then, living in her grandmother’s house. The accused had been allegedly raping the minor for the past two months. However, the incident came to light on Wednesday when her mother sensed something wrong and questioned her. The victim then confided in her mother. Based on this the mother filed a written complaint.

Two held with foreign gold worth over Rs 7.5 cr

Siliguri: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence department arrested two men with 70 pieces of foreign gold biscuits weighing 11 kg 650 gram worth Rs 7 crore 54 lakh. The biscuits were inside a wooden box which was kept behind the LED screen of a car. The arrested have been identified as Manjit and Ankit, both residents of Gurgaon, Haryana. According to DRI sources, the smugglers entered India through the Moreh on the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur. Later,the gold biscuits were handed over to the accused. The two were headed towards Bihar. Based on secret sources, DRI officials conducted a raid at Ghoshpukur Toll Gate on Wednesday night. When they saw DRI vehicles they tried to flee but the official caught them near Narpatganj area in the Arharia district of Bihar and brought them to Siliguri. The judge rejected their bail plea and sent them to 14 days jail custody.