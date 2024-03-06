News at a Glance

Police officer falls ill on duty, dies later

Raiganj: Sunil Kumar Deb (59), Sub-Inspector of Police of Dalkhola Police Station of North Dinajpur district allegedly died after falling ill during duty hours. When he fell ill, he was rushed to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital on Tuesday where the doctors pronounced him dead. He was a resident of Chanditala in Raiganj.

Two held with firearms

Siliguri: Two youths were arrested with a pistol and one round of ammunition from Ward 10 of Siliguri near Mahananda River on Tuesday night. The arrested have been identified as Gautam Biswas, a resident of Shantinagar area of Siliguri and Pankaj Talukder, a resident of Mathabhanga. Police of Panitanki Outpost arrested them during night patrol. The accused were produced at Siliguri Court on Wednesday.

Student drowns in Atreyee River

BALURGHAT: A school student drowned while taking a bath in Atreyee River Dam in Balurghat on Wednesday. The deceased Diptarghya Dey (16) was a resident of Balurghat’s Khadimpur. His body was recovered by the locals and sent to hospital. A probe has been initiated.