News at a Glance

Man arrested for duping patient’s kin by posing as hospital staff

Siliguri: The police of Medical Out Post arrested a man for allegedly taking money from a patient’s family by pretending to be a staff of blood bank of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) and assuring to supply blood. The accused has been identified as Shiva Das, a resident of Kawakhali in Siliguri. On February 26, Aminur Alam, a resident of Barakodali in Cooch Behar, admitted his wife to NBMCH. On February 29, when his wife required blood, he met Shiva at NBMCH, who took Rs 3,300 from Aminur and promised to supply him blood but later went missing. On Sunday night, Aminur lodged a complaint, based on which police arrested the miscreant from his home. He was produced at Siliguri Court on Monday.

Siliguri: 18-year-old youth held for attempting to rape minor

Siliguri: The police arrested a 18-year-old youth for allegedly attempting to rape a 15-year-old minor in Siliguri. The accused has been identified as Dipesh Rai. On Sunday evening, the girl came out from her house to buy some goods from a grocery shop but did not return home. A search was launched and she was found in an empty school building in the locality along with the youth. Later, the minor’s family lodged a complaint and the youth was arrested at night. He was produced at the Siliguri Court on Monday.

Two tribal youths die in road accident in Raiganj

Raiganj: Two tribal youths, Alpon Soren (25) and Paresh Murdi (23), died when their bike collided with a vehicle at Merual village in Raiganj on Sunday. The deceased were the residents of Chatparua and Maheshpur in Raiganj.