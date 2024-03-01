News at a Glance

Siliguri: Fire breaks out at restaurant, none injured

Siliguri: Fire broke out in a multi-storied building on Sevoke Road in Siliguri. The fire broke out from the chimney of a restaurant’s kitchen located on the top floor of the building. One fire engine reached the spot and doused the blaze. No casualties were reported in the incident.

4 held with brown sugar

Siliguri: The cops of Bagdogra Police Station arrested four people with 100 grams of brown sugar on Asian highway near Bagdogra Police Station on Thursday night. The arrested have been identified as Zaheer Uddin, Mohammad Manjur Alam, Dipen Singh and Rajesh Singh. Zaheer and Manjur, residents of Bidhannagar under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, went to Bagdogra on a motorbike to handover the brown sugar to Rajesh and Dipen, residents of Chopra. All the accused were produced at Siliguri Court on Friday.

Police recover fake lotteries

Siliguri: Plainclothes police of Siliguri Police Station raided a printing press in Maharaja Colony area of Siliguri and recovered a huge quantity of fake lotteries on Friday. Several boxes filled with lotteries of three renowned companies were recovered from the printing press. The activity had been going on at the press for a long time, stated the police. Police detained Subhash Jaiswal, owner of the printing press for investigation.