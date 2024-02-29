News at a Glance

Siliguri: 50-year-old man held for attempting to rape minor

Siliguri: A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape an 11-year-old minor under New Jalpaiguri Police Station area in Siliguri. The accused has been identified as Nirmal Sarkar, a neighbour of the victim. According to the minor’s family, on February 18, Nirmal took the minor to his house and allegedly attempted to rape her. Later, when the girl told her family, they lodged a complaint and the accused was arrested.

One held with firearm

Siliguri: The cops of Bagdogra Police Station arrested a man with a country-made pistol and a round of ammunition from the Bhuttabari area on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Chandan Das, a resident of Bhujia Pani. According to police sources, Chandan brought this pistol from Bihar for sale.

Body of labourer spotted in field

Raiganj: Kaju Hemran (65), a daily wage labourer, was found lying dead in a field at Baharile in North Dinajpur. He was a resident of Karnajora in Raiganj.