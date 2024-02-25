News at a Glance

Class XI boy commits suicide

Malda : A class XI boy of Sujapur Market area under Kaliachak Police Station allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself. The family members found him on Sunday morning from his room, locked from inside.The boy was a student of a private residential school and returned home on Saturday after his exams were over. The police sent the body for post-mortem and initiated an investigation.

Man dies in road mishap

Raiganj: One Dukhu Mahammad (40) was run over and killed by a lorry on National Highway 34 at Sreepur, North Dinajpur district on Saturday night. He was a resident of Kumedpur in Itahar. He had gone to meet his sister at Sreepur. When tried to cross the road, a Malda-bound goods lorry ran over him and fled, police said.

Man arrested with improvised firearm in Siliguri

Siliguri: Siliguri Bhaktinagar Police arrested a man with a country-made pistol from Kholachand Fapri area under Siliguri Bhaktinagar Police Station on Saturday night. The accused has been identified as Bappa Mahato, a resident of Kholachand Fapri area. The accused was produced at the Jalpaiguri Court on Sunday.