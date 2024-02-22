News at a Glance

3-year-old boy drowns in pond in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: A three-year old boy drowned in a pond on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Ronojoy Biswas. The incident took place in Tapan Block when his parents were picking mustard while the child was left unattended in the field. The child while playing drowned in a nearby pond. After a search his body was recovered from the pond.

Siliguri: House gutted in fire, one injured

Siliguri: A massive fire broke out at a residence in the Prasadu Jote area adjacent to Panitanki in Kharibari. The owner of the house was injured in the fire while protecting a girl child. The injured has been identified as Manik Barman. The incident happened in the wee hours of Thursday at around 2 am. One fire engine reached the spot and doused the blaze. Rs 1 lakh in cash, four rooms of the house and several documents were burnt to ashes. Arun Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad visited the spot and assured all kinds of help to the family. The injured person is undergoing treatment at Naxalbari Hospital.