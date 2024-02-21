News at a Glance

Man arrested for raping minor in BALURGHAT

BALURGHAT: Ranjit Rai, a 45-year-old man, was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in her empty house. The incident took place in Balurghat on Wednesday. The accused was arrested and produced at Balurghat Court on the same day.

Woman dead, two injured in road mishap

Raiganj: Salera Bibi (35) died and two others were injured when two motorcycles had a head-on collision at Rahamatpur on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased was a resident of Konar village of Chakulia. The injured are undergoing treatment in Kishanganj Hospital.

Jharkhand arms smuggler apprehended in Malda

Malda: One Vijay Choudhury (52) of Sahibganj, Jharkhand was arrested by the Special Task Force of Bengal from near Kesharpur Ghat on the banks on Ganges in Malda. A 7 mm semi-automatic pistol and two empty magazines were seized from him. He had bought the arms and ammunition from Munger in Bihar to deliver it to his contacts in Malda. He was produced at the ACJM Court in Malda with a remand prayer.

Tea plantation worker’s home reduced to ashes in fire in JALPAIGURI

JALPAIGURI: On Tuesday night, a house belonging to Aleya Khatun, a tea plantation worker, was engulfed in flames in Dhalabari village, Kranti Block, Jalpaiguri.