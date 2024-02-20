News at a Glance

Youth held with pistol and ammunition

Siliguri: The Pradhan Nagar Police Station arrested a youth with a country-made pistol and one round of ammunition from Champasari Anchal area in Siliguri. The accused has been identified as Md. Jabdul Hossain, alias Rahul (23 years), a resident of Jaigaon in Alipurduar. According to police sources, he had rented a house in Biswas Colony area of Siliguri Matigara Police Station. On Monday night, he was roaming in Anchal area when police arrested him. He was produced at the Siliguri Court on Tuesday.

2 NBSTC buses inaugurated in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: Two North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) buses for Krishnanagar were launched from Balurghat Depot on Tuesday by MLA of Kumarganj Toraf

Hossain Mondal. It was a longstanding demand of the local people of Balurghat.