News at a Glance

Fire engulfs several buildings near Jalpesh Temple

JALPAIGURI: The business association’s office building and five shops were engulfed in a fire in the market area near Jalpesh temple in Maynaguri Block on Sunday night. Upon receiving information about the incident, Mainaguri Police and two fire engines rushed to the scene. Firefighters successfully brought the blaze under control within approximately two hours. Dhrithiman Bhattacharya, a local resident, recounted: “Suddenly, a fire erupted from a grocery store in the market, quickly spreading to other shops, including grocery and stationery stores.” The estimated damage is in several lakhs of rupees. Initial assessments by firefighters suggest a possible short circuit as the cause of the fire.

Locals spot two leopard cubs near Junction Rly Stn in Siliguri

Siliguri: Panic spread among people living in the Junction area in Siliguri when some locals claimed that they spotted two leopard cubs in the area on Sunday night. As per the information given by locals, foresters from Sharugara and Sukna Forest range reached the spot and started a search for the cubs. Sanjay Pathak, councilor of Ward 1, also went to the spot. After searching for the night, the search resumed on Monday morning in the presence of Priya Tamang, beat officer of Sharugara Forest range. Till the report was filed, no cubs were found in the area.

NBSTC launches three buses on Cooch Behar-Kolkata route

COOCH BEHAR: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation introduced three new buses on the Cooch Behar-Kolkata route. Chairman Partha Pratim Roy launched the first bus at the Cooch

Behar Central Bus Terminus on Monday. Roy stated: “A few days ago, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee virtually launched 31 new BS6 buses. Today, we are introducing three BS6 buses on the Cooch Behar-Kolkata route from that fleet. The buses will operate at specific times, with the first one departing for Kolkata today with passengers.”