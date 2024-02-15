News at a Glance

Teacher injured in anti-social attack in school in Raiganj

Raiganj: A lady teacher Ratna Khatun (35) of Bhatun FP school in Raiganj of North Dinajpur district received serious injury after two miscreants wearing masks hacked her with a dagger in the toilet of the school on Thursday afternoon. Immediately, the teacher was rescued and admitted to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital. A police officer of Raiganj Police Station informed that no one has been arrested yet.

Two arrested with tapir

Jalpaiguri: Two persons were arrested with a Tapir from Indira More in Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri on Thursday. Based on source information, police conducted searches in vehicles when they came across this animal being smuggled in an Inova. “One Kamalesh Saha from Kolkata and Somesh D from Chennai have been arrested. The animal was being smuggled from Manipur to Kolkata,” stated Subal Chandra Ghosh, IC, Maynaguri Police Station.

Youth held with improvised firearm

Siliguri: One Raaj Kumar Paswan (20), a resident of Matangini Colony, Tikiapara, Siliguri was arrested with an improvised firearm and a round of ammunition. Acting on source information, police raided an area adjacent to Bagrakot bus stand. The youth was interrogated and on search, the improvised arm and ammunition was seized from him.