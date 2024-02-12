News at a Glance

Undertrial prisoner found dead in police custody

JALPAIGURI: One Kishan Lohar (40) passed away while in police custody on Monday. Kishan, a resident of Sundar Line in Rangamati tea plantation, was arrested by Malbazar Police on Saturday, facing charges of murdering his wife, Sumitra Oraon. He was remanded by the court for three days to police custody and the incident occurred on the second day. According to the family of the deceased, Kishan allegedly hanged himself in the police lockup’s toilet. Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police Headquarters, Shoubhanik Mukhopadhyay, arrived at Malbazar Police Station. While refraining from making definitive statements at this point, he remarked: “Nothing can be concluded about this matter for now. We are investigating.”

STF arrests one with heroin worth about Rs 20 lakh

Siliguri : A Special Task Force (STF) team from Siliguri conducted a raid on a Rangia- Siliguri bus at Fulbari More near Siliguri and arrested one Sujit Biswas (26 years) off Taherpur, Nadia. Four packets of crude black coloured heroine, weighing 4.7 kg were seized from his possession. The market value of the contraband is around Rs 20 lakh. He was produced at a Jalpaiguri Court on Monday and remanded to six days of police custody.

Man found dead in Malbazar hotel

JALPAIGURI: The Malbazar Police Station recovered the corpse of one Shankar Dutta (43) from a hotel on Sunday night. Dutta, a resident of Alipurduar, had checked into the hotel located in the New Mall area adjacent to Malbazar on Saturday night. As he failed to open his room until Sunday afternoon, hotel staff became concerned. Suspecting an issue, they notified the police. The police arrived at the hotel at night and forcibly entered the room and found the deceased. The body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death.