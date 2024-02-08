News at a Glance

Passenger dies while trying to board Vande Bharat train

Siliguri: A passenger died after falling from the Vande Bharat Express train as it was preparing to leave the New Jalpaiguri Station on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Ujjal Bhowmick (40 years), a resident of Khudiram pally in Bagdogra. He was working in a private company. As the train was about to leave, the doors shut and Bhowmik fell on platform number 1, banged his head and died. Railway Police sent the body for post mortem at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Private tutor arrested for molesting minor

Siliguri: A private tutor was arrested and charged for allegedly molesting a student of class nine in Siliguri. The accused has been identified as Md. Alam, a resident of Natun Para in Ward 5 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation. He has been working as a teacher at Shaktigarh Vidyapith, a government school. Police arrested him on Wednesday night. On February 3, the accused allegedly molested the minor. Later, the family members of the minor lodged a written complaint with the police. The accused was produced at the Siliguri Court on Thursday.

House gutted in fire along with livestock

Cooch Behar: The house of one Nityananda Barman was gutted in a devastating fire on Wednesday night. The incident occured in Chitkibari in Cooch Behar. Though the family could save two cows, five goats were burnt alive in the fire. Fire brigade personnel along with local residents managed to douse the blaze.