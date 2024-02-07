News at a Glance

Body recovered from Railway tracks

Siliguri: The corpse of a man was recovered from the Railway tracks at Mahipaljyot area in Phansidewa under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad on Wednesday morning. Railway workers suspect that he fell from a running train going to Sealdah. The deceased has been identified as Anupam Sarkar, a resident of North 24-Parganas.

Miscreant arrested with firearms in Raiganj

Raiganj: The police arrested a miscreant Ekramul Hoque from a place near Bindol Bazar in Raiganj on Tuesday night. A 9 mm pistol and one round of ammunition was seized from his possession. The arrested youth is a resident of Kailadangi in Bindol.

Ornaments and cash looted from house in BALURGHAT

BALURGHAT: A theft was reported on Wednesday in Balurghat block’s Paranpur area. Mithu Sarkar, the owner of the house, lodged a written complaint at Balurghat Police Station complaining of loot of gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 3 lakh in the absence of the family members from the house.